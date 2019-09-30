In the last few days, Joe Biden’s been trying to keep up with his 2020 competition when it comes to trying to freak everybody out about climate change:

Sadly, Joe’s warnings might come too late for somebody he was close to for eight years:

Have the Obamas finished closing on that house yet? Maybe Joe can save them millions of dollars. Or maybe none of these people believe their own warnings.

Tags: 2020 campaignDonald TrumpJoe Biden