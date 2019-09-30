In the last few days, Joe Biden’s been trying to keep up with his 2020 competition when it comes to trying to freak everybody out about climate change:

Inspired by the courage and determination of young people across the world as they take to the streets for today’s #ClimateStrike. Climate change is an existential threat that we cannot wait to address. It's up to all of us to take action—future generations are counting on us. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2019

It is long past time to address the devastating effects of climate change. As president, I will take action against those who knowingly harm our environment. https://t.co/6BHbmlVB37 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2019

The science is clear: we cannot wait to take action on climate change. On day one, I’ll take unprecedented steps to rally the world and tackle this crisis head on. We can and will solve this — together. https://t.co/YPymjqJZzv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2019

Sadly, Joe’s warnings might come too late for somebody he was close to for eight years:

You should have told President Obama before he invested $15 million in his Martha’s Vineyard oceanfront property. Darn. — Tony Morrison (@TonyMor30100757) September 29, 2019

Then why didnt you leap to warn barack not to buy that ocean front mansion? https://t.co/UfmeUzOWz5 — rumcrook™ thought criminal esq. (@highlandoutlaw) September 30, 2019

Will you be lobbying the UN to build a dike in front of @BarackObama’s new $15M beach front house? — Bob Gawler (@CitadelBob) September 30, 2019

#ClimateChange is so devastating, the Obamas bought a $15M mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. Pray for them. 🙏🏼 — Aaron J. Richmond (@AaronJRichmond) September 29, 2019

Have the Obamas finished closing on that house yet? Maybe Joe can save them millions of dollars. Or maybe none of these people believe their own warnings.