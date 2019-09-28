Here’s a Twitter conversation that combines a Washington Post “conservative” with a “journalist” and ends up explaining a lot. A few days ago, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis refused to comment about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, and Jennifer Rubin didn’t understand why Mattis wasn’t joining the Left’s impeachment push:

“Journalist” Soledad O’Brien wondered about a reason for that:

People can say what they want about Mattis, but anything involving the word “coward” doesn’t seem accurate:

Trending

It sure is something else.


null

And tomorrow is another day.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentJames MattisSoledad O'Brien