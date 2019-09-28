Here’s a Twitter conversation that combines a Washington Post “conservative” with a “journalist” and ends up explaining a lot. A few days ago, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis refused to comment about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, and Jennifer Rubin didn’t understand why Mattis wasn’t joining the Left’s impeachment push:

What possible rationale does Mattis have now for remaining silent? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 28, 2019

“Journalist” Soledad O’Brien wondered about a reason for that:

People can say what they want about Mattis, but anything involving the word “coward” doesn’t seem accurate:

I've seen some foolish responses from the media on Twitter, but yours hands down tops them all.

To suggest a 3 war Marine Corps General is a coward is sheer idiocy.

Congrats @soledadobrien! — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) September 29, 2019

It sure is something else.

Yes, Soledad. General James Mattis is a “coward.” He got these awards and military decorations out of a gum ball machine. https://t.co/soogopswbx pic.twitter.com/JapZueQKth — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 29, 2019

Can you believe that Soledaddy is suggesting that General Mattis is a coward? https://t.co/DuSKMQIywl pic.twitter.com/8ERvZPxToQ — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 28, 2019

You are called Mattis a coward? Maybe read up on his bio. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) September 28, 2019

Perhaps unlike you he doesn't make things up when he has nothing to say https://t.co/QTJtmIIXk2 — christopher richter (@401turbo) September 29, 2019

You just called this hero a coward , you are horrid https://t.co/R148OXPadx pic.twitter.com/URtbZ9HaIz — SOcean 🇺🇸 (@SOcean5) September 28, 2019

Mattis excretes more bravery in a day than you could ever hope to muster in a lifetime. https://t.co/WdQEYJzv8Y — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 29, 2019

