The government of New York City has announced that certain words are now illegal in the Big Apple:

New York City has made it illegal to threaten to call ICE based on a discriminatory motive or to tell someone "go back to your country." Hate has no place here. pic.twitter.com/8PaIozjQty — City of New York (@nycgov) September 26, 2019

In other words, if you are an illegal alien, you have nothing to worry about as far as legal trouble in NYC. If you’re a legal citizen who says “illegal alien” they could throw you in jail. Naturally, Comrade Mayor Bill de Blasio is pretty proud of the city’s effort:

If you want to come into the ultimate city of immigrants and try to spread hate, you WILL face the consequences. https://t.co/QWy54wADZ1 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 27, 2019

Of course that’s the kind of thing the mayor would be very proud of.

NYC evidently unaware of NY’s state constitution: "Every citizen may freely speak, write and publish his or her sentiments on all subjects”https://t.co/CnZN4dEKfF pic.twitter.com/lRldF6W8Xu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2019

This law is a clear violation of the first amendment. There is 0 chance that it will withstand any judicial scrutiny. https://t.co/hUEqjE9jIC — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 28, 2019

THIS is exactly what Orwell created in 1984… you are implementing the Newspeak. Hard pass. And New York is losing its damn mind. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 28, 2019

Unconstitutional, and especially as “illegal alien” is the official legal term passed by Congress in multiple statutes including the immigration act. If you want to control speech, move to China or Europe https://t.co/f4Bg9xfbs8 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 28, 2019

Another Trump reelection contribution:https://t.co/FrLlBypYN5 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 28, 2019

That sound you hear is the First Amendment lawyers waking from a Saturday stupor https://t.co/WXvCi7Urd7 — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) September 28, 2019

This can't possibly be constitutional. https://t.co/pU5oKhKHEn — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 28, 2019

Just call ICE. Don’t say you’re gonna do it. Do it. Problem solved. https://t.co/fyE3oV5QCp — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 28, 2019

NYC progs will probably get around to trying to outlaw that next.