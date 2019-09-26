Adam Schiff brought so much drama to the Intelligence Committee’s hearing with DNI Joseph Maguire that he ended up having to admit that he completely made up some of the contents of his opening statement, later saying it was a “parody.” With Schiff’s fictional theatrics out of the way, Team Pelosi has upped the drama to try and give the Dem Resistance a Revolutionary War kind of feel:

Also, it isn’t about politics, and just to prove that Team Pelosi would like people to hit the donations jar:

Trending

The link goes to a page with a big “donate” button at the top.

Narrator: It doesn’t appear the Dems are prepared to get over it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #WhistleblowerComplaintDonald Trumpfounding fathersimpeachmentNancy PelosiThomas Paine