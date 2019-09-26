Adam Schiff brought so much drama to the Intelligence Committee’s hearing with DNI Joseph Maguire that he ended up having to admit that he completely made up some of the contents of his opening statement, later saying it was a “parody.” With Schiff’s fictional theatrics out of the way, Team Pelosi has upped the drama to try and give the Dem Resistance a Revolutionary War kind of feel:

In the darkest hours of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote: “The times have found us” – and today they have found us again. We do not place ourselves in the greatness of our Founders – but we do place ourselves in the urgency we face in securing our democracy. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 26, 2019

Also, it isn’t about politics, and just to prove that Team Pelosi would like people to hit the donations jar:

This isn’t about politics. It isn’t about partisanship – Democrats versus Republicans. It’s about patriotism. It’s about the sanctity of the Constitution. And it’s about the future of our nation. Are you with me? SIGN ON → https://t.co/TMKIEUBf6d — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 26, 2019

The link goes to a page with a big “donate” button at the top.

This isn’t the darkest hours of the American Revolution. 😂😂😂 You lost an election to a guy you hate. GET OVER IT! — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 26, 2019

Narrator: It doesn’t appear the Dems are prepared to get over it.