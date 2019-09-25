We don’t know if Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment in 2016 helped cost her the election, but it certainly didn’t help her win it. Have the 2020 Democrats learned any lessons? Judging from Cory Booker’s comments, the answer is “no”:

If you’re keeping score at home, change the status of Trump supporters from “deplorable” to “despicable”:

The Dems’ in-kind donations to Trump’s re-election campaign are many.

Fact check: TRUE.

Tags: 2016 election2020 campaignbasket of deplorablesCory BookerDonald TrumpHillary Clinton