Ari Fleischer’s thread about Trump, Biden, and Ukraine contained this tweet mentioning what Barack Obama was caught on a hot mic saying to Dmitry Medvedev before the 2012 election:

Ex Obama admin flack Jen Psaki immediately rushed into spin mode:

Fleischer wasn’t backing away, and in fact called out other Dems for defending Obama on that front:

Here’s the video from 2012:

