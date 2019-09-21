With the whistleblower story still very much in the news and Dems using those reports as yet another reason to call for Trump’s impeachment as Joe Biden got angry at a reporter for asking him about his son’s overseas business, former Obama adviser David Axelrod accused Trump of concocting and pushing conspiracy theories:

He is fundamentally and brazenly flouting rules, norms, laws and institutions upon which our democracy rests. He does not believe in them. He hasn’t EVER played by the rules. That is the story of his life. He believes that anyone who observes them is a sucker. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 21, 2019

It also obvious that with this Biden attack, @realDonaldTrump is trying to launch and give life to another conspiracy theory, like Birtherism, Uranium One and other phony memes that jave always been a go-to in his political toolbox and reliable red meat for right-wing media. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 21, 2019

Axelrod got tired of blowback and had this to say to Trump’s supporters & defenders:

Just reading the responses from the @realDonaldTrump supporters, you can see how this works. Concoct a brew of half truths and clipped video; spread it virally and, almost instantly, your base will accept it as article of faith.

This really is about to become a case study. https://t.co/T9kuz7X0u7 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 21, 2019

Wow. Projection spotters are having a field day with those:

This all seems very familiar to me. I'm trying to put my finger on it – give me a minute. Was it the Lester Holt interview? Or maybe the Charlottesville press conference. Or how about that collusion with Russia thing? Maybe that's what I'm thinking of. https://t.co/Jb5dzy9ZeW — Jason Beale (@jabeale) September 21, 2019

Why does what Axelrod accused Trump of sound so familiar?

Oh I thought we were talking about Fusion GPS and the Democratic Party. — Victim of RBG's Replacement (@joe_biden_time) September 21, 2019

Yep a case study on Russia! Russia!Russia! — Ralph Preston (@RalphPreston12) September 21, 2019

Mr. Axelrod has first hand knowledge and could teach a Masters level course based on his expertise. — Rick Archer (@rlfa17) September 21, 2019

David isn't that exactly what Democrats do. Concoct a brew of half truths, edited videos, spread it around with the help of fake news MSM??? https://t.co/syDADZozCm — Tinker Bell (@RUINSANE2017) September 21, 2019

That sounds exactly like what you do at CNN. Concoct lies and half truths and present them as facts. — Chris Cain (@christophkcain) September 21, 2019

Your projection is so obviously blatent…. One can only shake their head — Power Master (@PowerPerciever) September 21, 2019

Ahem…”Russian Collusion” — Ron Wall (@RonWall22) September 21, 2019

Kind of like the left, and Russian collusion eh? Or dropping a bomb on Brett Kavanaugh, and then after massive damage is done, pulling it back? — Ricky Peckercorn (@peckercorn) September 21, 2019

The lack of self-awareness is amazing, but not very surprising.