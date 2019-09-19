MSNBC’s two-day climate change panic-palooza featuring the 2020 Democrats pitching their plans to spend they country into absolute oblivion is still going on. We already told you about Andrew Yang sharing his vision of a U.S. where nobody owned a car. Up next, super-socialist Bernie Sanders calling for wartime mobilization, not unlike the one that took place after the Pearl Harbor attack, to go to battle against the weather:

Chris Hayes asks Bernie how he can spur WW2-like spending on his $16T climate plan without a catalyzing event like Pearl Harbor. Sanders lists off a string of natural disasters to say "climate change isn't going to be one attack." — Rebecca Beitsch (@RebeccaBeitsch) September 19, 2019

Here’s the clip. Chris Hayes also seems fine with the $16 trillion price tag that’s been put on Bernie’s plan:

Bernie Sanders compares the climate to WWII, says we’ve already experienced “Pearl Harbor” pic.twitter.com/hvJPqr7Uee — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 19, 2019

And Sanders said that would create 20 million jobs:

WATCH: Sen. Sanders tells @chrislhayes that his plan to fight climate change would create "20 million good paying jobs." #ClimateForum2020https://t.co/bIASdpkKeP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2019

Sanders also said he’d have the DOJ go after executives at fossil fuel companies for the apparent crime of automatically surrendering to the Left’s narrative on climate change.