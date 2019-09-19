MSNBC’s two-day climate change panic-palooza featuring the 2020 Democrats pitching their plans to spend they country into absolute oblivion is still going on. We already told you about Andrew Yang sharing his vision of a U.S. where nobody owned a car. Up next, super-socialist Bernie Sanders calling for wartime mobilization, not unlike the one that took place after the Pearl Harbor attack, to go to battle against the weather:

Here’s the clip. Chris Hayes also seems fine with the $16 trillion price tag that’s been put on Bernie’s plan:

And Sanders said that would create 20 million jobs:

Anybody buying all that?

Sanders also said he’d have the DOJ go after executives at fossil fuel companies for the apparent crime of automatically surrendering to the Left’s narrative on climate change.

