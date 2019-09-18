When it comes to helping push the Democrat talking points of the day, the Dems know they can count on Vox to “explain” things to the masses in a way that favors the Left. Yesterday Vox’s Ezra Klein shared a story written by former ThinkProgress writer (now Vox writer) Ian Millhiser about what the future holds unless the Democrats manage to somehow get rid of the Electoral College and go to a national “popular vote” system for electing the president:

And with that, @Neontaster dismantled that particular hot take in just four tweets:

Correct. A “popular vote” election can’t be predicted based on past Electoral College rules because that’s not the game the candidates have been playing (well, except maybe for Hillary in 2016):

Which brings this to 2016:

OUCH! Brutal, but absolutely true.

DOUBLE ouch!

