When it comes to helping push the Democrat talking points of the day, the Dems know they can count on Vox to “explain” things to the masses in a way that favors the Left. Yesterday Vox’s Ezra Klein shared a story written by former ThinkProgress writer (now Vox writer) Ian Millhiser about what the future holds unless the Democrats manage to somehow get rid of the Electoral College and go to a national “popular vote” system for electing the president:

Due to the electoral college and population patterns, a new study predicts that “In the modern period, Republicans should be expected to win 65% of Presidential contests in which they narrowly lose the popular vote.” https://t.co/QPUVsaSk7V — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 17, 2019

And with that, @Neontaster dismantled that particular hot take in just four tweets:

For the gazillionth time – this is only true because nobody is trying to get the most overall votes. There is zero effort put into that front so those numbers are irrelevant. https://t.co/AMhfBpGdbD — neontaster (@neontaster) September 18, 2019

Correct. A “popular vote” election can’t be predicted based on past Electoral College rules because that’s not the game the candidates have been playing (well, except maybe for Hillary in 2016):

If NPV was the deciding factor, way more republicans in deep blue states would vote than do now (hello CA and NY). This is really basic stuff. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 18, 2019

Which brings this to 2016:

The amazing thing about this is that Donna Brazille actually cared about artificially inflating democrat voting numbers in places like Chicago that were already in the democratic bag, thus taking Hillary money away from battleground states she ended up losing. pic.twitter.com/MVe3Hi8NKB — neontaster (@neontaster) September 18, 2019

So they were afraid he would lose the general but win the popular vote, so they put efforts into winning the popular vote and ended up losing the general. Their obsession with the popular vote played an actual role in her loss. Talk about irony. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 18, 2019

OUCH! Brutal, but absolutely true.

This is what winning the popular vote got Hillary. pic.twitter.com/VNQPOKSuN1 — Respectable Username (@somethi79963647) September 18, 2019

DOUBLE ouch!