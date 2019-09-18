A while back, AOC offered to help House Dems up their social media game. Is this proof that they did, or didn’t, accept her offer of help?
When you know America’s future is brighter than the sun 💥 pic.twitter.com/qXbdGwxgM5
— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) September 18, 2019
Eeek.
there is only so much cringe one can take and this breaks the cringe threshold
— Does Ronan Boofing FFFFFFFarrow like beer? (@lamblock) September 18, 2019
When you know the tweet is gonna be so cringe you wear protection
— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) September 18, 2019
The needle just flew off the cringe detector. But the Dems’ tweet at least got some well-deserved replies:
Live look @ House Democrats preparing to read their own bills: https://t.co/gCJ6cYz0JM
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 18, 2019
Blind leading the blind.
— Kalashman (@Kalashman3) September 18, 2019
“We can’t see our own incompetence.”
— Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) September 18, 2019
— Marie Arf (@schwingcat) September 18, 2019
— Marie Arf (@schwingcat) September 18, 2019
"Is this how we Squad?"
— Forum Non (@ForumNon) September 18, 2019
"We're wearing sunglasses so we can't see how our policy proposals are hurting America's future." https://t.co/MW0olWhUiz
— America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) September 18, 2019
LOOK HOW COOL WE ARE BY WEARING THE SUNGLASSES OF THE YOUTHS! https://t.co/gsit2jiTQu
— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 18, 2019
Can't believe ALL of us had our eyes dilated on the same day.
— blklab (@blklab4) September 18, 2019
— Ex Lege Dei (@ExLegeDei) September 18, 2019
Breaking: Blues Brothers reuniting for new album, titled: "We Have No Idea What We're Doing" https://t.co/9s5IUeGIZ3
— Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) September 18, 2019