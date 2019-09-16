As the Elizabeth Warren campaign likes to say, she has a “plan” for everything — even how to help ease Americans’ distrust of government:

She has a whole thread that is naturally critical of the Trump adminstration, but as far as Warren citing the poll about Americans’ distrust of government, maybe she needs a reminder:

And she’s here to “help”:

Get that on a Warren campaign bumper sticker ASAP!

That seems to be what Warren’s asking for.

Trustworthiness is in her DNA.

