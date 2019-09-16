As the Elizabeth Warren campaign likes to say, she has a “plan” for everything — even how to help ease Americans’ distrust of government:

In 2019, just 17% of Americans trusted government to do the right thing. Why? Because our government works great for the wealthy and well-connected, but not for everyone else. That’s corruption, plain and simple—and I’ve got a plan to fight back. https://t.co/V7PRuuY0Yh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 16, 2019

She has a whole thread that is naturally critical of the Trump adminstration, but as far as Warren citing the poll about Americans’ distrust of government, maybe she needs a reminder:

You are government. — Atoms Of Earth (@AtomsEarth) September 16, 2019

Aren’t you in government? — Beachbum508 (@paulm777) September 16, 2019

And she’s here to “help”:

Warren: I have a plan to broadly expand the thing Americans trust least https://t.co/rQMzzxU2CS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2019

Get that on a Warren campaign bumper sticker ASAP!

Dear Americans, don’t trust the government? Then just give the government more power and money. https://t.co/Dq8LbvuCy7 — JAC (@michcusejoe5) September 16, 2019

That seems to be what Warren’s asking for.

Trustworthiness is in her DNA.