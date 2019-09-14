A few weeks ago there were news reports that Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, had been killed. The White House has officially confirmed those reports:
— Byron York (@ByronYork) September 14, 2019
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 14, 2019
White House confirms Hamza bin Laden was killed, saying he was responsible for “dealing with various terrorist groups.” pic.twitter.com/XMm6GljaNJ
— Courtney Kube (@ckubeNBC) September 14, 2019
— Ryan Chatterjee (@RyanChatterjee) September 14, 2019
Osama bin Laden was killed in May of 2011 in Pakistan.