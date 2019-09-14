Bernie Sanders is from the government and he’s here to “help” while completely unburdened by any self-awareness:

Here’s a list of all the people I’ve met who love their health insurance premiums: There aren’t any. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 13, 2019

Does Bernie really want to go there? Fine:

What’s the list of people who love taxes? https://t.co/UnYquQi0F9 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 14, 2019

How about a list of people who love their tax bills…? https://t.co/tGB1vghWqi — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) September 13, 2019

Here’s a list of people who like paying more taxes:

Same answer. — Highly Respected Economic Curve (@aphofer) September 14, 2019

Here's a list of people who love to have their taxes wasted by incompetent bureaucrats: There aren't any. Deregulate the medical industry and prices will drop. High premiums were caused by government. It's insanity to ask them to solve it. — Cᴜʀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ Lɪʙᴇʀᴛᴀʀɪᴀɴ (@checkmatestate) September 13, 2019

But wait, there’s more:

I used to….thanks Obama…smh — WacoMike (@wacomike62) September 13, 2019

Wait a minute, the healthcare plan you voted for under Obama’s signature plan was suppose to lower premiums by $2500 per family. So you & the former President lied to us & you want another shot at it? https://t.co/e2PYXkf8Bd — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 14, 2019

Here’s a list of all people I’ve met that want their taxes to increase, have their freedoms and choices taken away, and have their healthcare delivered by the same folks that run the DMV: — Don’tBlueIt🇺🇸🐘 (@sdbruin97) September 13, 2019

Here's a list of Bernie Sanders' life accomplishments that DON'T involve leeching off taxpayers: There aren’t any.https://t.co/qmnXVFQpM6 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 13, 2019

Ouch! Elizabeth Warren had a similar backfire in regards to her comments about private health insurance companies.