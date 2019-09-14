Bernie Sanders has had some recent tweets come back to bite him lately, so who’s up for one more? It started with Sen. Sanders talking about his youth, when money was tight:

Sharyl Attkisson gave Bernie a super sarcastic round of applause for how he’s made good after such a financially-challenged upbringing:

Trending

Nothing like a whole bunch of shade on a hot summer day!

Somebody get the burn balm for Bernie.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersSharyl Attkisson