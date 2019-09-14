Bernie Sanders has had some recent tweets come back to bite him lately, so who’s up for one more? It started with Sen. Sanders talking about his youth, when money was tight:

Unlike Trump, I did not grow up in a wealthy family. My family lived in a rent-controlled building—and that most minimal form of economic security was crucial for our family. All families should have that. We need a national rent control standard. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 14, 2019

Sharyl Attkisson gave Bernie a super sarcastic round of applause for how he’s made good after such a financially-challenged upbringing:

It's a tribute to you and to the U.S. that you weren't born into wealth but have been able to become a multi-millionaire while serving nearly 40 years in political office. https://t.co/AWYxmMXtky — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 14, 2019

