The people running for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination are engaged in a heated battle to tell voters what they’ll ban and what they’ll get for “free” if their party emerges victorious next year, but few are all over the latter like Bernie Sanders, who let people in the country illegally know all the perks they’ll receive if he’s elected president:

Bernie Sanders backs free government health care and public college for illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/pOgzmapSc7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2019

Bernie Sanders backs free government health care and public college for illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/IRpzHE6Eyk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 15, 2019

Bernie Sanders puts illegal aliens first, says they should get free government health care and public college pic.twitter.com/q9OhjRiXYs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 15, 2019

Reminder:

As Bernie Sanders touts his support for free government health care and public college for illegal immigrants, it's worth remembering, he has promised to raise taxes on the middle class to do itpic.twitter.com/wxK9Tw3bMe — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 15, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.

***

Related:

