As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t happy with former ICE director Tom Homan dropping truth on her and she ended up slamming the gavel:

‘Wrecked again’: AOC did NOT like Tom Homan reminding her who makes the laws ICE enforces, then she slammed the gavel https://t.co/YwG78vUsY3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2019

At the same hearing, Homan took another Democrat to school. This time Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz got taken to the reality woodshed after the congresswoman accused him of being untruthful:

WATCH: Former ICE Director Tom Homan pulls no punches in testifying before Congress, saying to Dem. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz "I forgot more about this issue than you'll ever know." pic.twitter.com/9wIE781YRn — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) September 12, 2019

Former ICE Head Tom Homan fires back at Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for calling his testimony "inaccurate" and "jingoistic." "I've forgotten more about this issue than you'll ever know… Everything I've said here is accurate. If you want to go toe to toe, I'm here." pic.twitter.com/rvsA7au08l — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 11, 2019

Another day, another Dem gets beclowned by Tom Homan:

This guy is Great! No BS taken. https://t.co/BRSmfxGux6 — Jim OBrien (@Ojim7810Jim) September 12, 2019

Tom's a fighter. Don't mess with him. https://t.co/t3lAXi50Bq — Ken Hudson (@KenHudson6977) September 11, 2019

