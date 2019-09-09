August recess is over and Congress is returning to work today. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan noticed immediately what the Democrats’ priorities are going to be during the fall session:
Congress just got back from August recess.@RepJerryNadler’s first order of business: begin taking steps to impeach the President and take our guns away.
This is the Left today.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 9, 2019
Shocker!
They must REALLY want to lose in 2020. https://t.co/g25nyuKlZm
— Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) September 9, 2019
Meanwhile, some House Republicans might be focused elsewhere:
House Republicans call on Democrats to explain recent trips to Mexico after reports that staffers were 'coaching' migrants on how to illegally enter the U.S. More here: https://t.co/CH2PBF0ZYV
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 9, 2019
The Dems certainly don’t want to talk about that, so “impeachment inquiry” it is.