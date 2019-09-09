August recess is over and Congress is returning to work today. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan noticed immediately what the Democrats’ priorities are going to be during the fall session:

Meanwhile, some House Republicans might be focused elsewhere:

The Dems certainly don’t want to talk about that, so “impeachment inquiry” it is.

