August recess is over and Congress is returning to work today. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan noticed immediately what the Democrats’ priorities are going to be during the fall session:

Congress just got back from August recess.@RepJerryNadler’s first order of business: begin taking steps to impeach the President and take our guns away. This is the Left today. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 9, 2019

Shocker!

They must REALLY want to lose in 2020. https://t.co/g25nyuKlZm — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, some House Republicans might be focused elsewhere:

House Republicans call on Democrats to explain recent trips to Mexico after reports that staffers were 'coaching' migrants on how to illegally enter the U.S. More here: https://t.co/CH2PBF0ZYV — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 9, 2019

The Dems certainly don’t want to talk about that, so “impeachment inquiry” it is.