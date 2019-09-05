Last night on CNN ten Democrats were competing to see who could out-ban and outspend the other while presenting their climate change plans.

.@amyklobuchar says one of the most powerful tools in getting people to use less energy is to send out electric bills with a neighborhood ranking because it comes with a sense of competitive accomplishment… — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) September 4, 2019

…It is right out of the Cass Sunstein school of thought that government should harness human nature to "nudge" better social behavior. It seems quaint but a massive retooling of world consumption might never happen without some of this kind of psychology. — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) September 4, 2019

Why, no, the Democrat candidates (and their media enablers) haven’t completely jumped the shark, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

Hell, why not publish individual bills since shaming is all the rage these days? https://t.co/KsSjdMOYln — BT (@back_ttys) September 5, 2019

The Dems would no doubt love that idea.

The left has gone full McCarthyism https://t.co/7RQu1Yo8iy — Aloha 🌴 Luna (@JGRAY_GA) September 5, 2019

We get these and we just laugh and put it through the shredder. We will not be "nudged". I'll do what I want. https://t.co/jm0UyCzFt5 — NativeOne 🇺🇸 (@1NatOne) September 5, 2019

Why stop there? Let's go full brown shirt and designate one night a month as being Electrinacht. We will all gather with our pitchforks and torches outside the house of neighbor who used most electricity that month. I'll leave the rest to readers imagination.#CNNClimateTownHall — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 5, 2019

Shaming neighbors is not the way to build trust with the government. https://t.co/tvx5GzDvte — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 4, 2019

…and if a "nudge" doesn't work, we'll just use violent force. Because it's a "crisis", you see. — CronyCap Buzzkiller – Inversionista (@jdftgadsden) September 5, 2019

I believe that the citizens of Hong Kong are protesting right now because their govt is “harnessing human nature”. Hard, hard pass. — AngieJ💃🏻 (@ajamison5678) September 5, 2019

How about giving us a list of congress member's utility use rankings first? https://t.co/Sc44B1Bfyy — Sue (@Sky_Bluez) September 5, 2019

And maybe start with Bernie Sanders’ homes — all of them.

Can I win some kind of award if we have the *highest* consumption?!

I'm competitive that way. https://t.co/GiIjcHL3n9 — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) September 5, 2019

LOL. Except it would be really hard to compete with the energy usage of rich climate change alarmists like Bloomberg, Gore and DiCaprio.