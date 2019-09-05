Last night on CNN ten Democrats were competing to see who could out-ban and outspend the other while presenting their climate change plans.

Why, no, the Democrat candidates (and their media enablers) haven’t completely jumped the shark, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

The Dems would no doubt love that idea.

And maybe start with Bernie Sanders’ homes — all of them.

LOL. Except it would be really hard to compete with the energy usage of rich climate change alarmists like Bloomberg, Gore and DiCaprio.

