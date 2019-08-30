Yesterday the Justice Department IG released a scathing report about the actions of former FBI Director James Comey. As you might have predicted, former CIA Director John Brennan is totally on Comey’s side and brought with him the usual empty drama in a tweet responding to Trump:

Jim Comey is far more decent, ethical, honest, competent, & patriotic than you could ever hope to be. It is only because the AG & Republican Senators refuse to put country above party that you are not in a world of trouble & hurt. But their protective cocoon is only temporary… https://t.co/KWkEKQPxO0 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 29, 2019

First of all, is it really the Republicans’ fault impeachment proceedings haven’t started?

Psst…impeachment starts in the US House, Chief. Please wander out into a corn field with Comey and go away — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) August 30, 2019

Right? It’s kind of hard to start impeachment proceedings (as Brennan would like to see) without the cooperation of the House Speaker.

I’m certain @Comey appreciates accolades from a fellow cancer on our intelligence institutions, who also lied under oath, more than once, and leaked information that put our Mideast undercover assets in mortal danger. 🙄 — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) August 30, 2019

But remember, Brennan and Comey still want everybody to believe they were completely objective in their jobs.

The IG says different https://t.co/6wg7iMPhte — fxl (@fxlozano) August 30, 2019

Also, Brennan describing himself as a “nonpartisan American” in his Twitter bio will never stop being funny.