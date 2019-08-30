Yesterday the Justice Department IG released a scathing report about the actions of former FBI Director James Comey. As you might have predicted, former CIA Director John Brennan is totally on Comey’s side and brought with him the usual empty drama in a tweet responding to Trump:

First of all, is it really the Republicans’ fault impeachment proceedings haven’t started?

Right? It’s kind of hard to start impeachment proceedings (as Brennan would like to see) without the cooperation of the House Speaker.

But remember, Brennan and Comey still want everybody to believe they were completely objective in their jobs.

Also, Brennan describing himself as a “nonpartisan American” in his Twitter bio will never stop being funny.

