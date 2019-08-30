As we told you yesterday, MRCTV.org’s “More Shallow Thoughts With AOC” video caught the attention of the New York congresswoman. Among those who did not appreciate the mockery of AOC and her Green New Deal alarmism was former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes:

Really? Rhodes should immediately alert his former boss!

Trending

Why didn’t Rhodes and other Dems stop Obama before he did this?

Will any reporter dare ask Obama why he’d want to spend that amount of money on something that’s going to be underwater soon, according to progressives? Maybe Rhodes could someday help explain:

One thing’s for sure:

He really is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBen RhodesClimate changeglobal warming