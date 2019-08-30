As we told you yesterday, MRCTV.org’s “More Shallow Thoughts With AOC” video caught the attention of the New York congresswoman. Among those who did not appreciate the mockery of AOC and her Green New Deal alarmism was former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes:

Coastal cities will be underwater due to climate change, and we face many deaths if we don’t spend trillions of dollars to address it. https://t.co/4LhFenUiUd — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 30, 2019

Really? Rhodes should immediately alert his former boss!

Hope Obama took a mortgage and didn’t pay cash for his new beach mansion. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) August 30, 2019

Speaking of these coastal cities which will all be underwater soon, didn’t your former boss just spend $15 million on a waterfront mansion on Martha’s Vineyard? He must use a different apocalyptic doomsday weather app. https://t.co/arLjmlxD5I — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 30, 2019

Your former boss just dropped 55 million on an island mansion in the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe you should pick up the phone. https://t.co/bmDTKnxjs6 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2019

Why didn’t Rhodes and other Dems stop Obama before he did this?

Barack and Michelle Obama Buying Mega-Mansion in Martha's Vineyard https://t.co/TRoFK2eeV4 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2019

Will any reporter dare ask Obama why he’d want to spend that amount of money on something that’s going to be underwater soon, according to progressives? Maybe Rhodes could someday help explain:

Obama just spent $15M in Martha’s Vineyard. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) August 30, 2019

Know anybody in Martha’s Vineyard who just bought a $15 million dollar waterfront estate who might be interested in that info? pic.twitter.com/YWJe1sNaLA — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) August 30, 2019

Most likely tweeted from Obama’s $15 million 26 acre waterfront mansion: https://t.co/zWtI0K4Z1o — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2019

You should let Obama know before he throws $15 million on a coastal mansion. I mean, that is the least that friends can do. https://t.co/9itsDDLiGk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 30, 2019

One thing’s for sure:

This guy is a couple months away from walking around DC wearing a sandwich board https://t.co/4YFH5VA8n8 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 30, 2019

He really is.