Bernie Sanders is seeking an astronomical amount of money in order to implement the Green New Deal:

Bernie Sanders unveiled a $16 trillion Green New Deal plan that envisions building new solar, wind and geothermal power sources across the country, and calls for the U.S. to eliminate fossil fuel use by 2050 https://t.co/kYrPU67VNN — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2019

The Vermont socialist running for president as a Democrat is growing increasingly impatient, and he reminded everybody today what would have already happened if the environment were a bank:

If the environment were a bank it would have been saved already. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 30, 2019

What exactly would a bailout of Mother Nature entail? In any case, for a non-greedy promoter of socialism, Bernie sure does obsess about getting the government’s hands on everybody else’s money an awful lot.

You should let Obama know that buying a multi million dollar mansion on an island is probably a bad idea. And it flies in the face of climate change claims. — TheTruth (@CTruth1965) August 30, 2019

If the Democrat party were a bank it would have failed already. — Phil D. Grasshopper (@GrasshopperPhil) August 30, 2019

You own three houses. https://t.co/91pbRiiEi4 — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 30, 2019

But all in the name of “public service,” or something.

Is David Hogg running this account now? https://t.co/bzV7t1rRTX — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 30, 2019

Bernie’s tweet did have that particular ring to it.