Bernie Sanders is seeking an astronomical amount of money in order to implement the Green New Deal:

The Vermont socialist running for president as a Democrat is growing increasingly impatient, and he reminded everybody today what would have already happened if the environment were a bank:

What exactly would a bailout of Mother Nature entail? In any case, for a non-greedy promoter of socialism, Bernie sure does obsess about getting the government’s hands on everybody else’s money an awful lot.

But all in the name of “public service,” or something.

Bernie’s tweet did have that particular ring to it.

