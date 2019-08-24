At the Democrat Party’s summer meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised 2020 Dems that they need to be prepared to “throw a punch, for the children.” But Pelosi wasn’t the only person saying things that raised eyebrows, as evidenced by this claim that got a standing ovation from DNC chair Tom Perez:

"If someone calls it socialism, then we must compel them to acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism, because Jesus offered free health care to everyone, and he never charged a leper a co-pay."- DNC speaker Rev. William Barber Perez stands up and claps after quote. pic.twitter.com/c15UunTGFs — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 24, 2019

DNC Speaker Rev. William Barber: Socialism Endorsed By Constitution, Biblepic.twitter.com/jPA08RC87Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019

Wow. Rep. Dan Crenshaw had some things to say about that:

Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism. 👇 The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing. https://t.co/9Z9bUQNntX — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2019

That and so much more:

There is a very big difference between what Jesus did (charity) and socialism (theft) — bad news bear (@adam_gines) August 24, 2019

Then he doesn't understand either one https://t.co/c1THZRbsvK — Phyllis Cribb (@phyllis_mac) August 24, 2019

Forcefully taking resources from one group of people to give "charity" to another group of people is not Christian nor is it charity. https://t.co/gAHhFQ9gaf — M.Ramirez 🇺🇸 (@cybr_gk) August 24, 2019

No actually it's not socialism…it's called pro bono Thanks for playing! Next… — Java_Time (@time_java) August 24, 2019

Democrat = S😩ocialist endorse by bible REALLY.. you people are sick https://t.co/J8mpHAdXBL — 1RuffRican 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@1RuffRican) August 24, 2019

I don’t remember Jesus putting a gun to anyone’s head to MAKE them provide free healthcare to anyone. Correct me if I’m wrong. I do remember him being put to death by a powerful government. — Buttercup (@ButtercupWisdom) August 24, 2019

Unreal.