At the Democrats’ summer meeting, Cory Booker has assumed yet another persona

What does T-Bone think of all this?

We’re not sure if this means the end of Spartacus, or if Booker’s just going to flip between the two personas now:

Over loudspeaker, announcer incorrectly welcomes Bennet, who spoke earlier in the day. After 15 seconds of awkward silence, Booker dashes to the stage, lifts up DNC Chairman Tom Perez and rushes to the podium. “I am not Michael Bennet. I am Dwayne Johnson: The Rock.”

There’s only one way to settle this:

It might be the only way to be sure.

