At the Democrats’ summer meeting, Cory Booker has assumed yet another persona

.@CoryBooker takes the stage at @DNC after announcer mistakenly introduces Michael Bennet (who spoke this morning). Booker jokes "I am not Michael Bennet. I am Dwayne Johnson, The Rock!" — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) August 23, 2019

Cory Booker just now: "I am not Michael Bennet. I am Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock.'" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 23, 2019

What does T-Bone think of all this?

We’re not sure if this means the end of Spartacus, or if Booker’s just going to flip between the two personas now:

Over loudspeaker, announcer incorrectly welcomes Bennet, who spoke earlier in the day. After 15 seconds of awkward silence, Booker dashes to the stage, lifts up DNC Chairman Tom Perez and rushes to the podium. “I am not Michael Bennet. I am Dwayne Johnson: The Rock.”

There’s only one way to settle this:

Can we get the @TheBabylonBee on this, so @Snopes can give us some guidance? — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 24, 2019

It might be the only way to be sure.