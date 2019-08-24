As we’ve told you, the death of David Koch has brought out the lefty hate (Bette Midler joined in as well). Here’s Bill Maher’s contribution to the totally civil conversation after Koch’s death was announced:


Stay classy. Here’s the video:

Greg Gutfeld had something to say about that:

Boom.

Even Alyssa Milano caught some heat for advising Dems to stop rejoicing over the death of David Koch.

Tags: Bill MaherDavid Kochgreg gutfeld