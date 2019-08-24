As we’ve told you, the death of David Koch has brought out the lefty hate (Bette Midler joined in as well). Here’s Bill Maher’s contribution to the totally civil conversation after Koch’s death was announced:

Bill Maher dances on David Koch's grave: "I'm glad he's dead and I hope the end was painful" https://t.co/muDGvXKzaG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 24, 2019





Stay classy. Here’s the video:

This is vile. David Koch did more to help the world than Bill Maher could hope to do in 10 lifetimes. He gave more than a billion dollars to philanthropic causes. Most importantly, medical research. Thanks to him cancer research is being revolutionized. pic.twitter.com/nqerNm9drV — Carolyn Needham (@CarolynNeedham) August 24, 2019

Greg Gutfeld had something to say about that:

so @billmaher said he's glad david koch died, and his audience applauded. evidence of a needy phony and a gleeful mob uniting. Koch was a generous libertarian, whose millions went to fight disease. he did more for the world in a day, than Maher will do in his lifetime — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 24, 2019

Boom.

The vileness of the left is at full disaplay. https://t.co/73MnhmUoag — Serene (@ClearSerene) August 24, 2019

Even Alyssa Milano caught some heat for advising Dems to stop rejoicing over the death of David Koch.