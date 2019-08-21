The story about Elizabeth Warren running across her doppelganger in Massachusetts has captivated the political media to some degree:

Which one is Elizabeth Warren?

The Massachusetts senator met a doppelganger last night: Stephanie Oyen, of Edina, Minn.

“She looked me up and down and said, ‘We need to talk!’ ” Oyen said. https://t.co/nDcQ7I72il — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 21, 2019

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren found herself taking selfies with her doppelganger during a rally in Minnesota. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports. https://t.co/nKwmuzPpRj pic.twitter.com/vxavMQJ11B — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2019

“It got weird very fast,” Edina resident Stephanie Oyen said. “I talk with my hands and shake my head, which only made me look more like Elizabeth Warren. I was saying ‘I’m not her!’ but I could have been saying ‘Medicare for all!’”https://t.co/28LROPEuLw — Katie Lauer (@klauer77) August 21, 2019

Elizabeth Warren lookalike felt bad for confusing people at an event so she ditched her blazer and glasses and “hid behind a tall guy”: https://t.co/iqFhH8FgzV — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) August 20, 2019

However, the Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti didn’t see it as all that big of a deal. Here’s why:

This isn’t special. Literally every middle aged woman with a Subaru and a Hate Has No Home Here lawn sign is a dead ringer for Liz Warren. She is basically the archetype of the cul-de-sac busybody. https://t.co/xeLNG37oLF — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 21, 2019

In other words, Elizabeth Warren is the Queen of Karens, and you better let her speak to your manager. https://t.co/Eg1TQkSWPu — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 21, 2019

Bwa-ha-ha! Well, there it is.