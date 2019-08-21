Planned Parenthood’s feud with the Trump administration has left them making “threats” like these:

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Planned Parenthood is being forced out of the Title X program, meaning people across the country who are already struggling to make ends meet might not be able to access the care they need. Absolutely devastating. #IStandWithPP #ProtectX https://t.co/UHjIKvhKq5 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 19, 2019

By “forced out,” Planned Parenthood means they’ll refuse to accept funds because of changes to Title X rules. But Planned Parenthood shouldn’t worry, because others will have their backs:

Variety to Forgo Annual Emmy Party for Donation to Planned Parenthood https://t.co/Jk18zecBMM — Variety (@Variety) August 20, 2019

Hey, if PP can get the media and most of Hollywood to step up, problem solved:

Good. They don’t need my tax dollars — PCGamerCaptain (@PCGamerCapt) August 21, 2019

Supporting PP without tax dollars to own the Right. — F. Warren Zevon (@FWarrenZevon) August 21, 2019

We told you that you didn’t need govt funding… https://t.co/h5aZnRDns2 — Polly Sigh 🇺🇸 (@PollySigh1) August 21, 2019

Right?

Isn't this basically what opponents of federal funding for abortion want to happen? https://t.co/tHrEQjRTWF — neontaster (@neontaster) August 21, 2019

Yes! Great idea!! Others please follow suite so @PPFA can fund THEMSELVES. ❤️🇺🇸 — Sarah Polymathe (@SPolymathe) August 21, 2019

Since the Title X appropriated funds specifically for abortions and abortion related treatment, Variety now publicly funds abortions. No more tax dollars doing this, and we will all be able to see who will. Great transparency for the American consumer🙂 — ℝ.𝕄. ℂ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕠-𝔽𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕒 (@raeraefire) August 21, 2019

Wait, so you mean to tell me PP can be funded with voluntary donations instead of tax dollars? Who would have guessed? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/5f2nyj8guh — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) August 21, 2019

Good. So they don't need federal dollars. Everybody wins. — MarilynMemeson (@MemesonMarilyn) August 21, 2019

Reason No. 2876530 at why PP doesn't need federal funding. https://t.co/So1qCnS7Xg — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) August 21, 2019

Reason 2876531 will probably present itself in the very near future.