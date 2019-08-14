The early drafts of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal contained sections about goals of ending fossil fuel-powered passenger airline flight, but some have been working on alternatives. Based on this story out of Norway, it could be a while until battery-powered passenger airline flight gains enough confidence from the general public to catch on:

Norway's first electric plane crash-lands on lake https://t.co/ZhysbQ6Slo pic.twitter.com/LHcH50QW4x — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 14, 2019

Norway’s first battery-powered aircraft crash-landed on a lake on Wednesday, in a setback for the country’s aviation strategy, although police said the pilot and passenger both escaped unhurt. The plane’s owner, airport operator Avinor, told Reuters last year it hoped to see commercial passenger flights on electric planes by 2025.

For now, it looks like fossil fuel-powered planes are the only reliably feasible way to get people from here to there. Color us shocked!

Is AOC still a fan? https://t.co/hiTMQYZhmb — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) August 14, 2019

Perhaps, provided she’s not one of the people aboard.