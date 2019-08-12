Recent ICE raids where hundreds of people in the U.S. illegally were taken into custody at food processing in Mississippi have left Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin concerned:

Now there’s a hot take that speaks volumes — just not in the way Durbin thinks.

And isn’t Durbin on the side that claims to be the champions for a “living wage” for everybody? Obviously people like Durbin will defend super low pay and the employers who provide it if it means supporting illegal immigration over ICE and Trump.

Maybe somebody should give Durbin a mirror:

A Democrat member of Congress getting angry at Trump and immigration officials over the enforcement of laws Congress passed will never stop being pathetic.

