Recent ICE raids where hundreds of people in the U.S. illegally were taken into custody at food processing in Mississippi have left Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin concerned:

Jobs processing meat and poultry are hot, dirty, monotonous, and dangerous. Across America immigrants have always taken these jobs. ICE raids should focus on those who are a threat to our safety, not those who work hard every day to put food on our tables. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 10, 2019

Now there’s a hot take that speaks volumes — just not in the way Durbin thinks.

"We want immigrants to do our worst work" is awfully bigoted, Senator. https://t.co/w683PuIofl — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 12, 2019

So they should be illegal, underpaid, to put food on your table at a preferred cost to you? This is racist as it gets! Limousine Liberal demands cheap food! https://t.co/vXtenQNJEt — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) August 12, 2019

And isn’t Durbin on the side that claims to be the champions for a “living wage” for everybody? Obviously people like Durbin will defend super low pay and the employers who provide it if it means supporting illegal immigration over ICE and Trump.

More evidence that Democrat elites like @SenatorDurbin want illegal aliens in this country for slave labor.

These are the real racists…… https://t.co/CXGeKjQuxt — Allen Ray the Infinitely Prolonged (@2CynicAl65) August 12, 2019

Durbin endorses trafficking of illegals to work dirty, dangerous jobs in chicken processing plants so he can have food on his table. Very compassionate. https://t.co/9zZtYMgVD4 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 12, 2019

Another idiotic Senator … but I repeat myself. The last ICE raid freed up ~ 250 jobs for Americans, and you claim providing jobs for Americans is a bad thing? And stop pretending that illegal aliens are "immigrants". This endless conflation by the left is despicable. w. https://t.co/ALDmlabwnL — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) August 11, 2019

Maybe somebody should give Durbin a mirror:

Every illegal is a threat to our security. Why does Dick oppose enforcing the laws Dick passed?#TotalDick https://t.co/T52YVE0wEY — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) August 12, 2019

Don't call for non-enforcement of the laws CONGRESS, that's YOU Senator, passed. #lawless https://t.co/R1hBNaGLum — Craig Walenta (@cwalenta) August 12, 2019

A Democrat member of Congress getting angry at Trump and immigration officials over the enforcement of laws Congress passed will never stop being pathetic.