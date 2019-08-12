Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted a statement today:

Two years after white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, we continue to witness increasing violence that is rooted in vile racist ideology. We must remain vigilant in rejecting the dangerous, divisive rhetoric that incites and attempts to excuse these acts of hate. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2019

Northam would no doubt like to move on from all the reports earlier this year about what’s shown in his medical school yearbook, but it doesn’t sound like many have bought all of his spin over the photos:

We still don't know whether this guy is the blackfacer or the Klansman in his medical school yearbook photo. https://t.co/GgaMm73yjU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2019

Sit your butt down Governor Coonman — yourenotthebossofme (@defacedwallop) August 12, 2019

Did he really want to go here?

Boiiiii did you think we forgot about you? pic.twitter.com/svAlmK7fMl — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 12, 2019

You literally wore blackface — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) August 12, 2019

This is the worst parody account ever… — Nimrod Wildfire… (@temersonb) August 12, 2019

I’m sorry, we can’t hear you over your blackface — Jade Lupinacci (@LupyMagic) August 12, 2019

ratio party commence. — Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) August 12, 2019

So it’s confirmed then:

Governor Blackface Northam of Virginia thought everyone forgot about his yearbook picture. He was wrong. https://t.co/c9ozeUuK9P — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 12, 2019

YUP!