Few Twitter accounts can quickly become parodies of themselves as fast as Planned Parenthood’s. Here’s the latest example:

We refuse to stand silently by while people are pulled from their communities, homes, and families simply because of where they are from. We are prepared to stand alongside our partners to fight back against this hate and discrimination. https://t.co/6q5IvkU1IF — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 9, 2019

Somebody get them a mirror:

This means a lot coming from an organization that pulls innocent people out of a place of safety and kills them. — ✝️⚫️—United We Fall (@JAMMO_1) August 9, 2019

Because if there is any murder going on PP is going to be the one doing it. #AbortionIsMurder — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) August 9, 2019

You are literally in the business of pulling people from their homes. Or is their another way to frame sucking babies from the womb? — Olivia DeHaviland (@okrainer) August 9, 2019

Reminder: 900 human beings will be terminated and dismembered in Planned Parenthood facilities today. And every other day of the year. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) August 9, 2019

I’d say the lack of self awareness here is astounding but, this is so embarrassingly sad… — PinstripesWS2019 (@titans2019) August 9, 2019

If PP ever had any self-awareness, they aborted it long ago.