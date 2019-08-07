Elizabeth Warren’s the Democrat who has branded herself as the “plan for that” candidate, but other Dems have plans too. Take Cory Booker for example, who has a plan for gun ownership:

If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to own and operate a gun. I’ll get this done as president: https://t.co/si7MK1VfB3 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2019

Interesting plan. But there could be a problem, however:

Can someone please point me the "Right to Drive Cars" amendment in the Constitution? https://t.co/edoW5S4RSt — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) August 7, 2019

My favorite part of the Bill of Rights is the one that says I have a right to drive a Ferrari. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 7, 2019

Driving a car is a privilege.

Owing a gun is a Right. The Constitution is my license. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) August 6, 2019

Maybe Democrats can try and scrap the 2nd Amendment while they’re also trying to get rid of the Electoral College.

Driving a car is not a constitutionally protected right. You drive cars in public and on government-funded roads. This is a losing argument. https://t.co/6UmJupeR1X — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 7, 2019

It's "the right to keep and bear arms". Not cars. https://t.co/toYKaho9v9 — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) August 7, 2019

Gun ownership a constitutionally protected right Driver's license a state level privilege Ahhhh. The minor details! — Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) August 6, 2019

Actual presidential candidate unaware that gun ownership is a right, driving is not. #CoryBooker https://t.co/AqUVtY7umZ — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 6, 2019

Are you aware that driving is a privilege, while owning a gun is a right? That's how one can be licensed by state. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) August 7, 2019

Here Booker is proposing a national registry, that I’m sure would in no way be abused like what we just saw here: https://t.co/6zapkDGTsD https://t.co/vbdd0z9tdf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2019

Besides, Booker should carefully consider the Democrat platform before venturing too far down the “you should need an ID to…” path:

Now do voter ID — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 7, 2019

If you need an ID to get a fishing license, you should need one to vote. — David Tannehill (@david_tannehill) August 7, 2019

In glad you agree that Voter ID laws are necessary — Treasure Trove of Memes (@BetelgeuseEpsil) August 7, 2019

Booker can be helpful!