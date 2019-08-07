Elizabeth Warren’s the Democrat who has branded herself as the “plan for that” candidate, but other Dems have plans too. Take Cory Booker for example, who has a plan for gun ownership:
If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to own and operate a gun.
I’ll get this done as president: https://t.co/si7MK1VfB3
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2019
Interesting plan. But there could be a problem, however:
Can someone please point me the "Right to Drive Cars" amendment in the Constitution? https://t.co/edoW5S4RSt
— Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) August 7, 2019
My favorite part of the Bill of Rights is the one that says I have a right to drive a Ferrari.
— Razor (@hale_razor) August 7, 2019
Driving a car is a privilege.
Owing a gun is a Right. The Constitution is my license.
— Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) August 6, 2019
Maybe Democrats can try and scrap the 2nd Amendment while they’re also trying to get rid of the Electoral College.
Driving a car is not a constitutionally protected right.
You drive cars in public and on government-funded roads.
This is a losing argument. https://t.co/6UmJupeR1X
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 7, 2019
It's "the right to keep and bear arms". Not cars. https://t.co/toYKaho9v9
— Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) August 7, 2019
Gun ownership a constitutionally protected right
Driver's license a state level privilege
Ahhhh.
The minor details!
— Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) August 6, 2019
Actual presidential candidate unaware that gun ownership is a right, driving is not. #CoryBooker https://t.co/AqUVtY7umZ
— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 6, 2019
Are you aware that driving is a privilege, while owning a gun is a right? That's how one can be licensed by state.
— Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) August 7, 2019
Here Booker is proposing a national registry, that I’m sure would in no way be abused like what we just saw here: https://t.co/6zapkDGTsD https://t.co/vbdd0z9tdf
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2019
Besides, Booker should carefully consider the Democrat platform before venturing too far down the “you should need an ID to…” path:
Now do voter ID
— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 7, 2019
If you need an ID to get a fishing license, you should need one to vote.
— David Tannehill (@david_tannehill) August 7, 2019
In glad you agree that Voter ID laws are necessary
— Treasure Trove of Memes (@BetelgeuseEpsil) August 7, 2019
Booker can be helpful!