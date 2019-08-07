Elizabeth Warren’s the Democrat who has branded herself as the “plan for that” candidate, but other Dems have plans too. Take Cory Booker for example, who has a plan for gun ownership:

Interesting plan. But there could be a problem, however:

Trending

Maybe Democrats can try and scrap the 2nd Amendment while they’re also trying to get rid of the Electoral College.

Besides, Booker should carefully consider the Democrat platform before venturing too far down the “you should need an ID to…” path:

Booker can be helpful!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentCory Bookergun control