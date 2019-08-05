Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker is a one-man “this didn’t age well” machine, and his latest has to do with President Trump’s speech this morning. How’s this for being unsatisfied no matter what:

Cory Booker in March: President Trump must condemn white supremacy. Cory Booker today: No, I do not welcome President Trump condemning white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/ltypPBJzGv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2019

Gee, it’s almost like they’re going to slam Trump no matter what he does or says.

Lol these leftist imbeciles are tripping over themselves, fun to watch. — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) August 5, 2019

I'm starting to think these Democrats are not operating in good faith… https://t.co/zzzQPgAqPz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 5, 2019

I'm starting to think the media and dems (i repeat myself) will attack him no matter what he does! — Concerned Citizen☄️ (@WebsterGladwin) August 5, 2019

Yeah, it sure looks like that! *Eye roll*

Here’s the full clip of Booker saying he didn’t like Trump condemning that which he previously said he should condemn: