Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker is a one-man “this didn’t age well” machine, and his latest has to do with President Trump’s speech this morning. How’s this for being unsatisfied no matter what:

Gee, it’s almost like they’re going to slam Trump no matter what he does or says.

Yeah, it sure looks like that! *Eye roll*

Here’s the full clip of Booker saying he didn’t like Trump condemning that which he previously said he should condemn:

