We’ve often referred to Piers Morgan as “Musket” for his super originalist reading of the 2nd Amendment, and today he was back at debating gun rights in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings over the weekend:

I did that last week & I'm glad he's now denounced white supremacy.

Today, I want the President to remove the weapons being used to execute hate/bigotry/racism.

Stop tooling the terrorists. https://t.co/sQtexKPlbp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 5, 2019

Ummm. No-that’s govt tyranny and the reason we have the second ammendment — akbanshee (@akbanshee) August 5, 2019

Morgan’s response comes with a beverage warning:

If your govt attacks you, it will have 5,000 nukes at its disposal, so you'll probably lose with a bunch of assault rifles. fyi. https://t.co/n1LlSZG16j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 5, 2019

Wow, that approach sure sounds familiar!

Piers, it looks like your account has been hacked by that idiot Swalwell guy. https://t.co/eP14xsc3g4 — Jeff Wayman (@PetsandPucks) August 5, 2019

And that argument is just as well thought through as it was when Swalwell used it:

So, in your scenario, the govt is nuking their own country. I can tell you’ve thought this through. https://t.co/V01m6ZXxkx — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2019





Totally brilliant, right?

Frigging Piers and Swallwell are clearly cut from the same cloth/school of thought pic.twitter.com/fgd0Y5L55o — MJ (@futuredci) August 5, 2019

If you seriously think a government would nuke their own country, then you are literally braindead. https://t.co/9nB79aGwk6 — Chen in an old suit (@transcend_honk) August 5, 2019

>the government will nuke it's country to defeat itself okay.jpg https://t.co/0BWVtoIZZA — Vey (@FoolintheMask) August 5, 2019

Maybe Morgan (and Swalwell) should just leave this one alone:

The logical extension to Pier's argument is that I need an ICBM in my backyard, just in case of government tyranny. — James Robinson (@robinsoj73) August 5, 2019

I guess I need a nuke then. Thanks https://t.co/5CzCTFcz3H — Edmund Dantes (@DantesEdmund) August 5, 2019

Does the Left really want to take the argument there?

Ya gotta live the moronic tweets from the left when it comes to all out gun confiscation. https://t.co/xoRxsTQetU — محارب للحرية 😏 (@StitchJonze) August 5, 2019

They’re endlessly entertaining.

This sounded better in his head. https://t.co/QZqT2MGrfg — ᴰᵒᵘᵍˡᵃˢ (@DouglasShrugged) August 5, 2019

That goes without saying.