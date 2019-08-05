We’ve often referred to Piers Morgan as “Musket” for his super originalist reading of the 2nd Amendment, and today he was back at debating gun rights in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings over the weekend:

Morgan’s response comes with a beverage warning:

Wow, that approach sure sounds familiar!

And that argument is just as well thought through as it was when Swalwell used it:


Totally brilliant, right?

Maybe Morgan (and Swalwell) should just leave this one alone:

Does the Left really want to take the argument there?

They’re endlessly entertaining.

That goes without saying.

