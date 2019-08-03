As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among Democrats sounding the alarm about ice melt in Greenland during a summer heatwave. AOC used the story as an opportunity to try and scare people into supporting her Green New Deal before getting schooled.

Up next is Hillary Clinton:

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi responded to Clinton:

OUCH!

Here’s another way to read Hillary’s tweet:

Bingo.

The “climate crisis” wasn’t such a huge emergency not even three years ago when you could enjoy a flight with Hillary on her private campaign jet:

Maybe the Greenland heatwave is partly her fault. *Eye roll*

