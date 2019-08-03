As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among Democrats sounding the alarm about ice melt in Greenland during a summer heatwave. AOC used the story as an opportunity to try and scare people into supporting her Green New Deal before getting schooled.

Up next is Hillary Clinton:

A massive heat wave has caused the Greenland ice sheet to melt at rates not projected until 2070. We are in a climate emergency. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/GqrPhh1HlY — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 3, 2019

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi responded to Clinton:

a)not as big a melt season as 2012,b), last2 yrs accumulated more ice than is melting this summer FORECASTED DUE TO PATTERN RECOGNITION IN THE SPRING, C)you ignore major Russian cold,larger than Greenland. You weren't ignoring Russia when you signed off on 20% of our uranium pic.twitter.com/k3yKWhkD8Z — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) August 3, 2019

OUCH!

Here’s another way to read Hillary’s tweet:

"Vote for socialists who want to raise your taxes and dictate your life because ice is melting in Greenland during the summer!" https://t.co/PL1IiH5wqm — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 3, 2019

Bingo.

Actually, glaciers have been melting and freezing for millions of years — Old Army MP (@DIPGparent) August 3, 2019

The “climate crisis” wasn’t such a huge emergency not even three years ago when you could enjoy a flight with Hillary on her private campaign jet:

Enter now for your once-in-a-lifetime chance to fly for free with Hillary on the official campaign plane: https://t.co/etGzuSlodX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 22, 2016

Maybe the Greenland heatwave is partly her fault. *Eye roll*