Being Bernie Sanders means that self-awareness is never a concern. Case in point:

Here's my message to the Walton family: End your greed. Pay everyone at Walmart a living wage of $15 an hour. https://t.co/GThTChW7Hb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 2, 2019

Does he really want to go there now? OK, fine:

What Bernie means is, pay everyone $15 an hour and don't cut their hours, the way he did. https://t.co/yeRI7oa8aQ — Brian S. Wise (@BrianSWise) August 2, 2019

Awkward!

My message to Bernie, why did your campaign workers have to file a complaint to get $15 per hour? And then you reduced their hours! — thomas (@firetire4) August 2, 2019

You mean cut their hours and pay them $15? https://t.co/6lH17VB9oI — Hunter Boggs (@thehunterboggs) August 2, 2019

You didn't even pay YOUR employees that. When you agreed, you cut their hours. Sit this one out, champ. https://t.co/7KmmqrwIrB — Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) August 2, 2019

2019: "End your greed. Pay $15 an hour." 2020: "End your greed. Pay $16 an hour." 2021: "End your greed. Pay $17 an hour." 2019 campaign workers to Bernie: https://t.co/flsh2sXv2s pic.twitter.com/l0ZeKe25Aq — Against bad things (@JohnnyPixelface) August 2, 2019

Those who can…Do.

Those who cannot…Become Politicians. https://t.co/bAc3TvnZya — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) August 2, 2019

Fortunately the media firefighters who moderated the last Dem debate were all over Sanders about that. Oh, wait…

Yes it's so odd how CNN debate skipped that whole thing with Bernie. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2019

Shocker.

Related:

Bernie Sandersâ€™ 2020 campaign accused of illegal employee interrogation and retaliation against staffers