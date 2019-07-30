There were facepalm-worthy moments at the first Democrat debate in Detroit Tuesday night, and one was set up by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who expressed displeasure at the cost of a higher education:

Warren talks about going to college for $50 a semester, and wearing an onion on her belt, which was the style at the time. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t just want tuition-free college. She also wants to cancel millions of Americans’ student debt. #DemDebate https://t.co/uBuxpMdikq — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 31, 2019

With @ewarren's #UltraMillionaireTax we can provide universal child care, universal early education, universal tuition-free public college, and we can cancel student loan debt for 95% of Americans who have it. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/nE5LYkC6mX — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) July 31, 2019

And with that, Katie Pavlich brought it all into perfect perspective:

As Elizabeth Warren closes the night with complaints about cost of college for students, just remember she was paid $400,000 to teach one class. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2019

You want her to acknowledge WHY the cost is high? Ah, that is just crazy talk. https://t.co/FVFOwKkuCY — 🍀 Niall McCusker 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 (@theninifiles) July 31, 2019

Isn’t it strange that Warren doesn’t seem too eager to explore some of the reasons college costs so much.