There were facepalm-worthy moments at the first Democrat debate in Detroit Tuesday night, and one was set up by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who expressed displeasure at the cost of a higher education:
Warren talks about going to college for $50 a semester, and wearing an onion on her belt, which was the style at the time.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 31, 2019
Elizabeth Warren doesn’t just want tuition-free college. She also wants to cancel millions of Americans’ student debt. #DemDebate https://t.co/uBuxpMdikq
— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 31, 2019
With @ewarren's #UltraMillionaireTax we can provide universal child care, universal early education, universal tuition-free public college, and we can cancel student loan debt for 95% of Americans who have it. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/nE5LYkC6mX
— Team Warren (@TeamWarren) July 31, 2019
And with that, Katie Pavlich brought it all into perfect perspective:
As Elizabeth Warren closes the night with complaints about cost of college for students, just remember she was paid $400,000 to teach one class.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2019
You want her to acknowledge WHY the cost is high? Ah, that is just crazy talk. https://t.co/FVFOwKkuCY
— 🍀 Niall McCusker 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 (@theninifiles) July 31, 2019
Isn’t it strange that Warren doesn’t seem too eager to explore some of the reasons college costs so much.