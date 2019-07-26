You might best remember former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes for his election night implosion, but he’s also known for apparently not having paid attention to what went on when he worked at the White House. This tweet about the media and Trump is more evidence of that:

If the media insists on covering politics as a reality show is it any wonder we have a reality show star as President. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 25, 2019

Oh really?

Do you forget who you worked for? — Politically Nomadic Cat (@KittehDark) July 26, 2019

That seems to happen from time to time.

You worked for a president that "slow jammed" the news and a first lady that did carpool karaoke with James Corden https://t.co/Xs0QuQ4AEM — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 26, 2019

Self-awareness isn’t a high priority among former Obama staffers.

You clowns couldn't make a single policy proposal without having some B list celebrity standing beside you or Preezy slow jamming the news. Take your medicine. https://t.co/Po1tFO0IpU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019

"Here to sell the Iran deal is Jack Black in a speedo beat boxing next to Lin Manuel." Yes gosh, how did we ever get here? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2019

One of the people in this picture got famous for taking a bath in Froot Loops pic.twitter.com/9Uje0znXBo — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) July 26, 2019

I'm going to answer you, but first I'm gonna slow-jam the news. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 26, 2019

Says the man who worked for the most popularly known president in modern history. Appearances on Oprah, dancing on Ellen, he was on the cover of TIME, and Ebony and Rolling Stone, wife on the cover of every fashion mag… should I go on? https://t.co/rGF9NNkghP — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) July 26, 2019

Rhodes certainly did a great job of inadvertently slamming his former boss.