You might best remember former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes for his election night implosion, but he’s also known for apparently not having paid attention to what went on when he worked at the White House. This tweet about the media and Trump is more evidence of that:

Oh really?

That seems to happen from time to time.

Trending

Self-awareness isn’t a high priority among former Obama staffers.

Rhodes certainly did a great job of inadvertently slamming his former boss.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBen RhodesDonald Trump