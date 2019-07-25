Climate change is a big topic for Democrats, especially with another presidential election coming up next year, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has shared this update of what’s going on in Paris:
It’s 108 degrees in Paris
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 25, 2019
Have the effects from the Accord not kicked in yet?
Damn, Paris really should do something about climate change. https://t.co/8pNTWIULLN
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 25, 2019
At least Paris had those climate accords https://t.co/BasrndmwHj
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 25, 2019
Maybe more action is needed:
We should have all the world leaders fly to Paris for another climate summit. https://t.co/NtX74aNGYX
— BT (@back_ttys) July 25, 2019
That should do the trick! *Eye roll*
It's called summer. Happens every year.
— Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 25, 2019
Leftists are somehow under the impression they haven’t been quite hysterical enough about “climate change”. https://t.co/4UYnsm51iw
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 25, 2019
It's July
— Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) July 25, 2019
It gets hot in the summer
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 25, 2019
Its 75 degrees in Tampa Florida.
— Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) July 25, 2019
Here ya go. A handy guide for you. pic.twitter.com/q5Ux4pfEEJ
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 25, 2019
Go cry into your sweater.
Go cry into your sweater. pic.twitter.com/RXjRYba3lQ
— Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 25, 2019
WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lr7zcxgJ37
— Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) July 25, 2019
We look forward to a similar tweet from Hayes this winter if Paris sets a record for cold weather.