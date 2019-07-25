Climate change is a big topic for Democrats, especially with another presidential election coming up next year, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has shared this update of what’s going on in Paris:

It’s 108 degrees in Paris

It’s 108 degrees in Paris — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 25, 2019

Have the effects from the Accord not kicked in yet?

Damn, Paris really should do something about climate change. https://t.co/8pNTWIULLN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 25, 2019

At least Paris had those climate accords https://t.co/BasrndmwHj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 25, 2019

Maybe more action is needed:

We should have all the world leaders fly to Paris for another climate summit. https://t.co/NtX74aNGYX — BT (@back_ttys) July 25, 2019

That should do the trick! *Eye roll*

It's called summer. Happens every year. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 25, 2019

Leftists are somehow under the impression they haven’t been quite hysterical enough about “climate change”. https://t.co/4UYnsm51iw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 25, 2019

It's July

It's July — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) July 25, 2019

It gets hot in the summer

It gets hot in the summer — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 25, 2019

Its 75 degrees in Tampa Florida.

Its 75 degrees in Tampa Florida. — Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) July 25, 2019

Here ya go. A handy guide for you. pic.twitter.com/q5Ux4pfEEJ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 25, 2019

Go cry into your sweater.

Go cry into your sweater. pic.twitter.com/RXjRYba3lQ — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 25, 2019

We look forward to a similar tweet from Hayes this winter if Paris sets a record for cold weather.