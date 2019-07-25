Climate change is a big topic for Democrats, especially with another presidential election coming up next year, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has shared this update of what’s going on in Paris:

Have the effects from the Accord not kicked in yet?

Maybe more action is needed:

That should do the trick! *Eye roll*

We look forward to a similar tweet from Hayes this winter if Paris sets a record for cold weather.

