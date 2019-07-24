Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee isn’t exactly providing Democrats with what they’re after (some reporters are even questioning Mueller’s health). During the hearing, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan tried to get to the bottom of why there were many indictments over the course of the Mueller investigation but why one person in particular escaped legal accountability:

.@Jim_Jordan Grills #Mueller on why the 'central figure' Prof Joseph Mifsud – whose info was the FBI's reason to launch investigation into Trump – lied 3 times during FBI interviews wasn't charged for lying like all the others charged. — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 24, 2019

Here’s the video:

🚨WOW🚨 Rep. @Jim_Jordan just rips the bark off Mueller: "You can charge 13 Russians, no one has ever heard of, you can charge all kinds of people around the president with false statements, but the guy who puts this whole story in motion, you can’t charge him?" Just. Savage. pic.twitter.com/NuSi1yIrGt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 24, 2019

Jim Jordan makes it clear Mueller doesn’t know what is in his own report. #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/jpH6d3H7xc — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) July 24, 2019

Jordan is finishing Mueller off, the central figure who started it all lies to us and YOU GUYS don’t hunt him down and find out why. BRUTAL. #MuellerHearing — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) July 24, 2019

Live shot of Jim Jordan questioning Mueller pic.twitter.com/TiYHLZj8BT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 24, 2019

Nadler needed a diaper change after Jim Jordan. Recess! — The Kellum (@Kellum367) July 24, 2019

