Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee isn’t exactly providing Democrats with what they’re after (some reporters are even questioning Mueller’s health). During the hearing, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan tried to get to the bottom of why there were many indictments over the course of the Mueller investigation but why one person in particular escaped legal accountability:

Here’s the video:

Trending

Ouch.

***

Related:

Ouch! Robert Mueller’s opening statement punched 2 and 1/2 years of Adam Schiff’s narrative right in the mouth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MuellerHearingRep. Jim JordanRobert Mueller