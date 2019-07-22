New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been getting distracted by problems in his own city (and trying to blame others for them) while he’s also been trying to run for president, and it sounds like he’s had it with the power company:

NEW: De Blasio calls for a government takeover of ConEd after two major power failures in eight dayshttps://t.co/if5bqQgoFV pic.twitter.com/pn5gbQQUlK — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) July 22, 2019

That kneejerk reaction must be instinctive to politicians like Comrade Bill:

Whatever the question, the answer is nationalization. https://t.co/OIZ1LAy20V — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 22, 2019

Would that make things better or worse? Most people seem to know the answer:

Because things never go wrong when the state seizes the means of production. https://t.co/7TvvZRjGp3 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 22, 2019

Oh great, now none of us will have power. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) July 22, 2019

Oh please! Like government runs things better. — Bob (@Bobsquestions) July 22, 2019

That’ll fix it. How are the subways by the way? — RTirk (@RTirk) July 22, 2019

Yeah, putting that genius in charge will make things much better… — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) July 22, 2019

