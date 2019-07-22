Judging from video at one of Marianne Williamson’s events, she got to be one of the wokest of the super-woke Democrat presidential candidates. However, that combined with the fact that she’s even polling ahead of Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke doesn’t seem to have impressed Samantha Bee, who wants Williamson to drop out and then drop in on her “Full Frontal” show:

And with that, Bernie Sanders’ press secretary noticed something about Bee:

Uh oh.. is she calling the super-liberal Bee sexist against progressive women? Say it ain’t so!

But as you can see, Williamson doesn’t seem to really need Samantha Bee’s help to get some late-night TV time:

Keep the popcorn coming!

