Among the Democrat politicians tweeting in support of Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, at least one, Rep. Ted Lieu retreated by deleting his comments once Thomas’ original story started to fall apart. Others, as evidenced by presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, currently remain for the world to see:

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: It begins with a tweet.

Then a chant.

Now a racist attack on a 9-month pregnant lawmaker and military wife just trying to feed her family. #IStandWithErica https://t.co/oACO0BHMRG — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 20, 2019

Let’s be clear: this is on @realDonaldTrump and every single person who refuses to condemn his vile racism. #IStandWithErica https://t.co/Asx5kZaqbs — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 20, 2019

Those tweets are deservedly getting ratio’d into oblivion, not unlike the mayor’s presidential campaign:

Even Ted Lieu deleted his tweet. But not you. Maybe you could ask someone on your staff how to delete this since it's been debunked. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 21, 2019

Hey Comrade Bill – the man accused is a LIFELONG DEMOCRAT and NEVER TRUMPER. https://t.co/Q2QsrPcJaH — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 20, 2019

This tweet did not age well…. Why is it still up? https://t.co/GeG13721Kh — Daniel Cano (@SoCareless13) July 21, 2019

Perhaps because they still serve the narrative and the truth doesn’t matter?

This tweet aged well. FOH groundhog murderer. https://t.co/lIT1LGf0GP — MFC (@TheMitch182) July 21, 2019

This one already hasn’t aged well. 😂 — SDSavvy (@IMSavvy) July 21, 2019

The guy is of Cuban descent and a lifelong Democrat but sure, blame it on Trump. — BRHOCNY (@brh1964) July 20, 2019

I’ll just leave this for you here Warren… ‘Shocking’! Georgia State Rep accelerates walk-back of story about ‘white man’ that ‘verbally assaulted’ her at grocery store #IStandwithErica #Hoax https://t.co/7zSZ5a8owG — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) July 21, 2019

I propose a new rule: If you fall for an obvious hoax, you shouldn't be allowed to hold any office, anywhere, ever. https://t.co/eP0TvCJvCv — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 20, 2019

It would be a good start. And too many of them know the stories are questionable but share them anyway because they fit the talking points.