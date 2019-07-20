As we told you last night, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was trying to hold the MTA accountable for the subway problems that were compounded because of a July heatwave made things more uncomfortable for commuters. Earlier in the week there were storms that partially flooded some subway stations in NYC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed — you guessed it — the “climate crisis”:

Is there anything the Green New Deal won’t accomplish?

Because subway stations never flooded before industrialization. Look it up! *Eye roll*

But priorities!

Fact check: TRUE.

