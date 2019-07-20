As we told you last night, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was trying to hold the MTA accountable for the subway problems that were compounded because of a July heatwave made things more uncomfortable for commuters. Earlier in the week there were storms that partially flooded some subway stations in NYC.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed — you guessed it — the “climate crisis”:
This is what the climate crisis is doing, and will do, to American infrastructure.
This is why we need a #GreenNewDeal that invests in a solution on the scale of the problem – and can help our nation transition, adjust, and prevent further damage in the climate crisis. https://t.co/4LjwWtJjD6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2019
Is there anything the Green New Deal won’t accomplish?
BREAKING: @aoc says the #GreenNewDeal will end flooding! https://t.co/Cu87QelpYG
— Red Eye Robot Philistine (@Red_Eye_Robot) July 20, 2019
Because subway stations never flooded before industrialization. Look it up! *Eye roll*
In AOC’s district:
Unemployment is nearly 3x the national average.
Median income is 20% lower than the national average.
In 2018, only 2% of her district actually voted for her.
That she is still babbling about a bill even her own party wouldn’t vote on speaks volumes.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2019
But priorities!
This has NOTHING to do with a “climate crisis” you dolt. It has to do with chronic fiscal mismanagement of the local government. https://t.co/8AW3uOM75D
— Sheryl #rescue {Free TommyRobinson} (@sav01) July 20, 2019
Climate alarmists reserve the right to use weather as proof of climate change. When others do this to give counterexapmles, they screech "WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE!" https://t.co/SfnPjkQxk6
— Jordan Henderson (@jordanhenderson) July 20, 2019
OMG. Like it's been like climate crisising all along guys! pic.twitter.com/6QTGL4BlSG
— Backpagenews ⭐⭐⭐ (@Backpagenews2) July 20, 2019
It's just a storm, dumbass, and your CoS admits the #GreenNewDeal isn't about climate. It's about control. https://t.co/0Cux4M3HQz
— LoneStarLord (@LoneStarLord6) July 20, 2019
Fact check: TRUE.