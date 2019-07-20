As we told you last night, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was trying to hold the MTA accountable for the subway problems that were compounded because of a July heatwave made things more uncomfortable for commuters. Earlier in the week there were storms that partially flooded some subway stations in NYC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed — you guessed it — the “climate crisis”:

This is what the climate crisis is doing, and will do, to American infrastructure. This is why we need a #GreenNewDeal that invests in a solution on the scale of the problem – and can help our nation transition, adjust, and prevent further damage in the climate crisis. https://t.co/4LjwWtJjD6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2019

Is there anything the Green New Deal won’t accomplish?

Because subway stations never flooded before industrialization. Look it up! *Eye roll*

In AOC’s district:

Unemployment is nearly 3x the national average.

Median income is 20% lower than the national average.

In 2018, only 2% of her district actually voted for her. That she is still babbling about a bill even her own party wouldn’t vote on speaks volumes. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2019

But priorities!

This has NOTHING to do with a “climate crisis” you dolt. It has to do with chronic fiscal mismanagement of the local government. https://t.co/8AW3uOM75D — Sheryl #rescue {Free TommyRobinson} (@sav01) July 20, 2019

Climate alarmists reserve the right to use weather as proof of climate change. When others do this to give counterexapmles, they screech "WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE!" https://t.co/SfnPjkQxk6 — Jordan Henderson (@jordanhenderson) July 20, 2019

OMG. Like it's been like climate crisising all along guys! pic.twitter.com/6QTGL4BlSG — Backpagenews ⭐⭐⭐ (@Backpagenews2) July 20, 2019

It's just a storm, dumbass, and your CoS admits the #GreenNewDeal isn't about climate. It's about control. https://t.co/0Cux4M3HQz — LoneStarLord (@LoneStarLord6) July 20, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.