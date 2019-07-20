Bernie Sanders is among many on the Left who have called for the Electoral College to be abolished. Additionally, columnists for the New York Times and Washington Post have said a Trump win in 2020 would spark a “legitimacy crisis” if he doesn’t get the most total votes in the whole country (which of course is not what the contest is). It’s almost as if Dems are setting the narrative already for a Trump win in 2020, and that’s bringing with it all sorts of possible scenarios:

Translation: the 2020 Dem nominee might need to beat Trump by at least ~4% in the popular vote to defeat him in the Electoral College. https://t.co/Lxkx4Tzrlo — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 20, 2019

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes is among those who will feel “democracy” slipping away if Trump wins re-election in accordance with the Constitution:

This feels less and less like democracy. https://t.co/pNSHvrVyvr — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 20, 2019

It looks like somebody is in need of a civics education.

Our country is called the United States of America not the Coastal Elites of America. — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) July 20, 2019

Good, because we're not a democracy. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2019

Maybe because the Founders set up a republic https://t.co/JpiVUaH70a — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 20, 2019

That might be because we're a Representative Rebublic. We're trying to keep it despite the likes of you.#LearnCivics — hypervista (@hypervista) July 20, 2019

Ben has a fundamental lack of understanding of our electoral system — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) July 20, 2019

We are a republic. I wish people understood the difference. — ProcReg; (@ProcReg) July 20, 2019

Dems like Rhodes can’t understand or they’d have to admit that Trump won in accordance with constitutional election guidelines and stop playing their “popular vote” game.

It's funny how President Obama didn't have any problem with the Electoral College. https://t.co/Tg5phIO1If — Sam Valley (@SamValley) July 20, 2019

Right? It sounds like Rhodes might be preparing himself for a repeat of election night 2016: