The debate about “equal pay” ramped up even more as the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup in France earlier this month. A couple of Democrat senators are taking that particular baton and running with it:

Senators Want To Know Why WNBA Players Make Less Money Than NBA Stars https://t.co/Tzr1rurIu4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2019

Really? Yep, really:

I thought this was going to be Republicans trolling (because that's how politics and government work now). Nope. It's two Democrats who think this is a thing. https://t.co/MM9Uo2iVBZ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 15, 2019

And those two Senate Democrats are Jacky Rosen and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Sens Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) today called on the Senate Commerce Committee to hold a hearing "on the significant issue of pay disparity between men’s and women’s sports in the United States," according to a release. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 11, 2019

Here’s what part of their letter said:

“Last year in the Women’s National Basketball Association, the maximum veteran player salary was $115,500, while the men in the National Basketball Association earned a minimum salary of $582,180,” the letter read.

They seem to really think they’re on to something.

Economics: How Does It Work? https://t.co/UIxGjFpL21 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 15, 2019

And these persons are elected. God help us all. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) July 15, 2019

It staggers the imagination.

Wonder if they also know the WNBA is basically subsidized by the NBA👌 — Dave Schweddy (@TheHoff305) July 15, 2019

I can save em time on research. The WNBA averaged 6,721 attendees per game while the NBA averaged 17,987. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/GzpoJPXeBY — ▀▄▀▄ 𝔽𝔸𝕋 𝕄𝔸𝕋𝕋®️ ▄▀▄▀ (@give_him_6) July 15, 2019

Where does one begin? The average WNBA game attendance (6,700) is about 37% of that in the NBA for a season that is 59% shorter. (The men play 82 regular season games, the women 34.) — EJ Hill (@EJHill_PSC) July 15, 2019

We’re pretty sure any actual explanation will be pretty much meaningless to Klobuchar, Rosen and many others who have a narrative to push.