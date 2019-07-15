The debate about “equal pay” ramped up even more as the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup in France earlier this month. A couple of Democrat senators are taking that particular baton and running with it:

And those two Senate Democrats are Jacky Rosen and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Here’s what part of their letter said:

“Last year in the Women’s National Basketball Association, the maximum veteran player salary was $115,500, while the men in the National Basketball Association earned a minimum salary of $582,180,” the letter read.

They seem to really think they’re on to something.

It staggers the imagination.

We’re pretty sure any actual explanation will be pretty much meaningless to Klobuchar, Rosen and many others who have a narrative to push.

