Unless there’s another delay, tomorrow ICE will begin searching for about 2,000 people in the country illegally who have been ordered to leave but have ignored court orders. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is, of course, there to help them:

Their “rights”?

Well, there’s that. AOC doesn’t seem to care too much about the rights of citizens and others in the country legally to not be surrounded by people ignoring and dodging the law with help from elected officials.

By the way, not surprisingly, the CNN story that Ocasio-Cortez tweeted doesn’t mention a word about the reasons ICE is looking to deport about 2,000 people, opting instead to help spread DNC talking points by making it sound like millions are about to be “rounded up.”

