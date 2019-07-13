Unless there’s another delay, tomorrow ICE will begin searching for about 2,000 people in the country illegally who have been ordered to leave but have ignored court orders. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is, of course, there to help them:

We are here for you. NYC, it’s time to come together. We will be holding Know Your Rights canvasses TONIGHT and TOMORROW to help our neighbors. Today’s is from 6:30-8:30pm: https://t.co/O1FxMUTMkw https://t.co/7244YHjfqM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

You can also volunteer for our Know your Rights canvass TOMORROW 4-7pm. Volunteer here – all are welcome, multilingual vols especially helpful. Over 200 languages are spoken in NY14: https://t.co/qhhnPHAzJZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

You all are the BEST 💜 Our 2 Know Your Rights training canvasses have filled up – so we’re adding a third one in the Bronx! NYC: Come volunteer TOMORROW 3-5:30pm as we help our neighbors keep safe in the threat of the President’s ICE raids:https://t.co/XDNSy8rrp3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

Their “rights”?

Know your rights…..they don't include the right to remain in the US, after being ordered by courts to leave! https://t.co/BuSWXWN2pp — allan (@allaninvermont) July 13, 2019

Well, there’s that. AOC doesn’t seem to care too much about the rights of citizens and others in the country legally to not be surrounded by people ignoring and dodging the law with help from elected officials.

Next time, perhaps ICE shouldn't announce their plans. These #SocialistDemocrats seem to be aiding and abetting. https://t.co/YtLtmS6B9f — ThisIsHopeAndChange? (@AmericanMade_1) July 13, 2019

Aiding and abetting now, this is wild! https://t.co/FTrRjPr8Tf — Kara Gariglio (@mermicornkara) July 13, 2019

So Cortez is supporting people to break the current US immigration laws? These folks exhausted every legal possibility to remain in the US and are being deported. Fools pretend to know the laws and it is apparent that Cortez is limited on her legal knowledge. https://t.co/h1vOQIuoHP — Wendy Hawthorne-Reiki (@WendyHawthorn13) July 13, 2019

By the way, not surprisingly, the CNN story that Ocasio-Cortez tweeted doesn’t mention a word about the reasons ICE is looking to deport about 2,000 people, opting instead to help spread DNC talking points by making it sound like millions are about to be “rounded up.”