Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had even more criticism for Nancy Pelosi by saying that the House Speaker has been “singling out of newly elected women of color” for criticism. That was just before AOC wondered if Pelosi was trying to get her “squad” some additional death threats. As to the race card AOC threw at Pelosi, this morning President Trump came to the Speaker’s defense:

Democrat Rep. Jared Huffman of California scolded the media — Politico in particular — for how they’re reporting what Trump said this morning while also blaming the president for “fanning the flames”:

We’re often critical of the mainstream media, and for good reason, but in this case the Left’s triggering over reports of what AOC said speaks volumes, and not about the media. As for who “fanned the flames,” the Dems might want to look at the House’s leading flame-fanner, AOC.

And the “backtrack” is basically “do you believe me or your lying eyes and ears?”

