Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had even more criticism for Nancy Pelosi by saying that the House Speaker has been “singling out of newly elected women of color” for criticism. That was just before AOC wondered if Pelosi was trying to get her “squad” some additional death threats. As to the race card AOC threw at Pelosi, this morning President Trump came to the Speaker’s defense:

President Trump said @AOC has been "very disrespectful" toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Pelosi this week for "singling out newly elected women of color" in the Democratic party https://t.co/1x0NZS1DZc pic.twitter.com/Wf7D6UYYQv — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2019

Donald Trump, per pool, telling AOC to respect Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/9OvMj3Kpwl — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) July 12, 2019

Donald Trump leapt to the House speaker's defense Friday, calling on @AOC to "treat Nancy Pelosi with respect" amid reports of House Democrats' internal tensions. "For them to call her a racist is a disgrace," he said, echoing senior Dems accusing AOC of pulling the "race card" pic.twitter.com/lkXTEDWSlQ — POLITICO (@politico) July 12, 2019

Democrat Rep. Jared Huffman of California scolded the media — Politico in particular — for how they’re reporting what Trump said this morning while also blaming the president for “fanning the flames”:

Hey Politico: stop. @AOC said Speaker Pelosi is absolutely NOT a racist. Trump knows this. He's fanning fake flames, and you're helping him. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) July 12, 2019

We’re often critical of the mainstream media, and for good reason, but in this case the Left’s triggering over reports of what AOC said speaks volumes, and not about the media. As for who “fanned the flames,” the Dems might want to look at the House’s leading flame-fanner, AOC.

She very much did imply that, and then she backtracked later. — Mick Mulvany (@MickMulvany) July 12, 2019

And the “backtrack” is basically “do you believe me or your lying eyes and ears?”