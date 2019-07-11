With a couple more debates at the end of the month, every Democrat presidential candidate continues jockeying for position, and part of Pete Buttigieg’s new plan contains a proposal that sounds familiar:

Trending

There are other elements to Buttigieg’s “Frederick Douglass Plan,” but one of them you’ve heard a lot since Hillary Clinton’s loss in November of 2016:

His plan includes a significant increase in funding for public education; eliminating racial biases in the health care industry; strengthening infrastructure for black business owners and entrepreneurs; ending voter suppression; even providing D.C. with statehood and doing away with the electoral college.

Does anybody want to let Mayor Pete know what would be involved in eliminating the Electoral College?

null

And the campaign season is young. Save some eye-rolling energy for later.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionPete Buttigiegracial equalityracism