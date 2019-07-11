With a couple more debates at the end of the month, every Democrat presidential candidate continues jockeying for position, and part of Pete Buttigieg’s new plan contains a proposal that sounds familiar:

“These inequalities were created intentionally by racist policies. Reversing them will also require us to act with intention," Buttigieg said. https://t.co/jXZLFi47Y8 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 11, 2019

There are other elements to Buttigieg’s “Frederick Douglass Plan,” but one of them you’ve heard a lot since Hillary Clinton’s loss in November of 2016:

His plan includes a significant increase in funding for public education; eliminating racial biases in the health care industry; strengthening infrastructure for black business owners and entrepreneurs; ending voter suppression; even providing D.C. with statehood and doing away with the electoral college.

Does anybody want to let Mayor Pete know what would be involved in eliminating the Electoral College?

I could not possibly roll my eyes any harder rn — Nancy (@Nanc____) July 11, 2019

And the campaign season is young. Save some eye-rolling energy for later.