In a new book, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is quoted as having some fairly negative things to say about President Trump. Here’s one of them:

The author of an upcoming book highlighting how Republicans have dealt with the rise of President Trump says that former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), an early critic of Trump’s who ultimately fell mostly in line with the president, saw his retirement from Congress as an “escape hatch,” according to excerpts obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its release next week. “I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right,” Ryan said, according to Tim Alberta’s book “American Carnage.” “Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government … I wanted to scold him all the time.”

Considering what many of the nation’s elected officials who supposedly know a LOT about government have gotten accomplished — or helped wreck as it were — many don’t see Ryan’s reported criticism of Trump as a negative:

Is that supposed to be a bad thing? I'm surrounded here in NoVA by people who know a lot about government and very little about the struggles faced by many Americans. https://t.co/PZSVGVRg5E — Teri Christoph (@TeriChristoph) July 11, 2019

I'm pretty sure that is why most of us voted for President Trump. Too many of these beltway favs know way too much about government to get a damn thing done. — MrSimmonsSr (@MrSimmonsSr) July 11, 2019

Which is exactly why we elected him, punk. @SpeakerRyan — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) July 11, 2019

Feature not a bug https://t.co/5q3IcLPbQX — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) July 11, 2019

Lifetime Washington Republican elites cannot control their jealousy! — MHSJR (@MHSJR88) July 11, 2019

The guys who knew everything about government didn’t repeal Obamacare or cut a dime of Obama-era spending https://t.co/zX5ApWmdAK — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) July 11, 2019

The reported quote about Trump from Ryan also sparked a lot of Resistance criticism of the ex-Speaker as well, but perhaps the 2016 election result had less to do with what Trump did or didn’t know about government and more to do with what Hillary Clinton didn’t know about the electorate.