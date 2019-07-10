The parade for the U.S. Women’s National Team was held today in New York City, and NYC’s mayor has already tried to score some pander points from it for his presidential campaign. Another New York politician, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was on the scene and sucking up big time. Get a load of this steaming pile of pander:

#BREAKING: I just signed new pay equity legislation at the #USWNTParade. The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less. Thank you @USWNT for helping lead this movement for change! pic.twitter.com/qHy2aYs2Tl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 10, 2019

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat:

Yeah, and then some:

"Pay equity legislation"

"Men should get paid less"

Same tweet. — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) July 10, 2019

“If anything, the men should get paid less.” https://t.co/lShCjqyLtR — thateljefe (@ThatElJefe) July 10, 2019

When you advocate for equal pay by mentioning maybe someone should be making less based on performance. 🤪 #USWNTParade https://t.co/H1exdZBDVM — Mike Kapel (@bdogtweetz) July 10, 2019

“Everybody should make equally less” is a nice window into the liberal economic philosophy soul — or lack thereof:

Not surprised that Cuomo doesn't understand economics. — Mr.Weatherbee (@WeatherbeeMr) July 10, 2019

We’re shocked, we tell ya… shocked!

These people are in charge of our government.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/s4Pb2tQbW4 — Ethan Kmieciak PhD (@ekmieciak) July 10, 2019

Remember when folks got super pissed at John McEnroe for saying Serena Williams would be ranked 700 on the men's circuit https://t.co/Vm5bZTIWrs — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 10, 2019

This is a tad like saying "North Dakota State plays the same game that the Cleveland Browns do– only better." https://t.co/YNfQOie7LQ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 10, 2019

People actually voted for this imbecile… https://t.co/yoqgoTMGVI — Joshua Phillips (@jdp_327) July 10, 2019

